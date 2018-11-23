Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Hacking A Close Friend To Death In Zaria

Share this post:









A Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria has sentenced one Abdullahi Ibrahim to death by hanging.

Justice Kabiru Dabo, while delivering the judgement, said that the offence committed by Abdullahi Ibrahim against late Kabiru Suleiman was Culpable Homicide punishable under Section 221 of Penal Code.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former security personnel with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria had on 5th December, 2011 used an axe to hack Kabiru Suleiman to death.

Late Kabiru Suleiman, had on the fateful day went to Abdullahi to collect money meant for his father’s entitlement to the tune of N270,000.00, which he used Abdullahi’s account as a very close friend.

Abdullahi ran away until 5th March 2014 when he was arrested and charged to court.

