Man Shot And Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Ekiti State

Unknown gunmen killed a man at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital on Thursday.

The victim identified as Ayaga Adetayo,was said to have been shot in the head and stomach in front the popular Tosin Aluko Motor Park at 6.15am while driving along the Ado-Ikere highway.

His corpse had been taken to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. An eyewitness narrated:

“The deceased was in the car and the vehicle conveying the gunmen hit his car from the back at that spot. He then alighted from the car to complain over the reckless driving not knowing they were armed robbers and the daredevil bandits opened fire on him and he died immediately”.

The spokesman of the state police command, Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident, said:

“we have got a report about the killing and our men have swung into action. We are yet to know the identities of the deceased, but investigation has begun into the killing “

