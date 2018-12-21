Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Man To Die By Hanging For Killing His Friend Over Debt

Man To Die By Hanging For Killing His Friend Over Debt

3 hours ago
Share this post:

A man who murdered his friend and cut him into small bits for disposal has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Stephen Anona was sentenced this morning by the Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo over the death of Daniel Bassey Solomon three years ago.

 Daniel, an Uyo-based barber, allegedly owed Stephen a debt of N750,000 which he was reluctant to pay. Stephen Anona then lured his victim into his rented one-room apartment on Itu Road, Uyo, on July 28, 2015, and gave him food to eat. Unknown to Daniel, a substance was put in the food and he fell into a deep sleep afterwards. 

 Stephen then used a sharp machete and cut off Daniel’s head, legs, hands and abdomen, and carefully packed them into different bags which he secretly dumped in gutters and other places.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh