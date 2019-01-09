Nigeria Today

MC Oluomo is the hospital After Being Stabbed Yesterday At APC Rally In Lagos

MC Oluomo is the hospital After Being Stabbed Yesterday At APC Rally In Lagos

4 hours ago
Mc Oluomo, a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is currently hospitalized after been stabbed in the neck, yesterday, at the APC campaign rally in Ikeja, Lagos.

The official campaign flag-off was marred following several gunshots by miscreants who engaged in a free for all fight.

At least two persons were feared killed, while several others, including journalists, sustained different degree of injuries.

MC Oluomo was rushed to an undisclosed hospital by his boys after being stabbed in 5 different places by some thugs linked to a certain man identified as Agbede.

 

