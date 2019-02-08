Men Who Drugged, Raped, And Filmed Woman, 23, In Lekki Hotel Are In Police Custody

Share this post:









A video has emerged showing the moment relatives of a rape victim confronted the rapists at a hotel owned by the father of one of the rapists.

25-year-old Don-Chima George (whose father owns the hotel where the rape allegedly took place) and Razaq Oke aka Ricco, 28, are accused of drugging a 23-year-old woman at a club and carrying her slightly unconscious to De Lankaster Hotel in Lekki Phase one where they both had sex with her without her consent and filmed the act.

When the woman gained consciousness, she allegedly asked them what they had done to her but they denied touching her. She then called her brother and he came to the hotel with policemen.

The rape suspects were searched and in their phones, a video of them having sex with the unconscious woman was allegedly found

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)