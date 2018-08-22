Miyetti Allah berates their leader for threatening Saraki

The National Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria says the opinion of their leader, Garus Gololo that Senate President Bukola Saraki should resign or he will be forced out of office does not represent the overall interest of the group.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary of the group, Othman Ngelzarma.

According to him, the association was not a political party and so does not meddle in political issues. They noted that Gololo will be duly sanctioned.

The statement reads

“The attention of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been drawn to an interview granted by one Garus Gololo in Makurdi to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out’. Miyetti Allah to Saraki. This statement is unfortunate.

“I will categorically state that Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association. Miyetti Allah is a non-partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges. I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement. This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly. We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf. Thank You and God bless you all.”

