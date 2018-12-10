Nigeria Today

NBA President, Paul Usoro, Arrives Federal High Court To Face Charges Of Money Laundering

5 hours ago
Paul Usoro(SAN),  the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, has arrived at the Federal High Court  in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering charges.

Mr Usoro was accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of converting and laundering a sum of N1.4 billion belonging to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Quite a number of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun SAN are currently defending the NBA President.

