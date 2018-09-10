NCC Arrest Suspected Publishers Of Fake Bibles In Nigeria

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), at the weekend, in Jos, Plateau State, arrested 10 suspects for pirating 136 copies of the Holy Bible.

The suspects were arrested at different bookshops on Ahmadu Bello Way, Terminus, Rwang Pam Street and Bukuru during a raid by anti-piracy operatives.

The suspects who have detained at the C Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Jos include Ebuka Okoye, Onyinye Ohaji, Christian Greg, Ambrose Shallong and Godwin Erem.

Others are Onyinye Anyache, Ignatius Ogoz, Nkechi Ugwu, Esther Ezenwa and Onye Abel David.

The Deputy Director of NCC in Bauchi Operational Office (in charge of Bauchi, Plateau and Gombe), Vincent Oyefeso, disclosed how the suspects were apprehended..

He said, “Based on the complaint of infringement of the copyright protected titles of the Bible Society of Nigeria, the NCC swung into action. We conducted surveillance on the outlets where we gathered relevant intelligence that the titles of King James Version, Revised Standard Version and Hausa Translation of the Holy Bible were being sold.

“They were being pirated and sold in some illegal outlets in Jos. The NCC inspectors and enforcement officers found out and we carried out anti-piracy operation during which 10 suspected copyright pirates were arrested and some suspected pirated products were impounded.

“The suspects are under interrogation and the outcome of the interrogation will determine the next line of action. The NCC is an enforcement and regulatory agency with the powers of arrest, prosecution and investigation. We can also seize and impound infringing products. The inventory so far shows that 136 suspected pirated Bibles were impounded.”

Oyefeso said that the suspects would be charged to court if the outcome of the on-going investigation weighed against them.

He added, “But for the criminal offence under the Copyright Act, any person who makes infringing copies for trade, imports or has possession of infringing plates and equipment for making infringing works is liable on conviction to a fine of N1,000 per copy produced or five years imprisonment or both.

“Any person who sells or offers for sale or exposes any infringing works in copyright success or distributes for sale or has possession of an infringing copyright works is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100 per copy or two years imprisonment or both.”

