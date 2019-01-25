Nigeria Today

NDLEA confiscates 73 Bags Of Cannabis In Osun State

4 hours ago
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Osun says it seized 73 bags of cannabis in Osogbo in a mop-up ahead of the 2019 general elections. The seized cannabis weighs nearly 700kg, all confiscated within the capital Osogbo.

The Osun State Commander of the NDLEA, Samuel Egbeola said, “the mop-up exercise is targeted at dislodging black spots across the state where illicit drugs are likely to be abused, which will in turn ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming General Elections.”  

He said this will go a long way in preventing individual with tendencies of using illicit drugs during elections. This is to undermine the sanctity of the 2019 General Elections. 

The NDLEA boss said one male suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure and that the suspect was providing useful information on the activities of other illicit drug dealers.

 

