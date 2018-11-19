Nigeria Today

NDLEA intercepts 11 containers with 241 million Tramadol tablets

3 hours ago
Agency Report

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized 241 million Tramadol tablets in 11 containers, weighing 118 metric tonnes.

Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Jonah Achema, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the seizure was made at the Apapa Port in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the agency had earlier uncovered 340 million Tramadol tablets in 12 containers on November 15 at the port.

The containers had been on the watch-list of the NDLEA since November 2017.
They were taken to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for search, based on the agency’s reasonable suspicion that they contained the drug.

Mr Achema said that there were 39 more containers that were lined up for search as the agency strongly suspected that they contained illicit drugs.

“This brings to 581 million Tramadol tablets uncovered within two days of the search. The search is still ongoing. We shall continue tomorrow as well,” he said.
Mr Achema added that the agency would not relent until the country was freed from drug abuse and consumption.
(NAN)

