Nigeria Police Nab 3 Armed Robbery Suspects In Enugu State

Enugu State Police Command has apprehended three armed robbery suspects that have been dispossessing people of their valuables on Udi-Ozalla-Four Corner Road near Enugu.

The command spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement in Enugu on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested on September 5.

Amaraizu said that the arrest was achieved by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Enugu State Command.

“The suspects had conspired and robbed an Okada rider of his motorcycle at gun-point on Aug. 28 along Udi-Ozalla-Four Corner Road, having posed as passengers and unknown to the owner that they are armed robbers.

“They later escaped to an unknown destination; but following intelligence information, all the suspects were arrested.

“One of the suspects, Ikechukwu Emenike, revealed that he needed to get a motorcycle to convert as a tricycle and to be giving Ugochukwu Esom some money for settlement for assisting him and the person that gave them the gun.”

Amaraizu added that a full scale investigation had been launched on the matter and that the suspects have been cooperating in the investigation.

