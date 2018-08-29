Nigerian Army sets up command to tackle cyber crime

The Nigerian Army has set up a Cyber Warfare Command, charged with the responsibility to monitor, defend and attack subversive elements in the cyberspace.

According to military sources, the highly technical Command would be initially composed of 150 ICT specially trained officers and men drawn from all the Corps and Services in the Nigerian Army.

The source confirmed that the Headquarters of the Cyber Warfare Command would be in Abuja even as it would also have other units in each of the geo-political zones. It added that it is the first of its kind in Africa.

“Plans have been concluded to send officers and soldiers of the command to attend various courses in Countries like US, Russia and the UK.

“With the establishment of the Command the fight against terror, insurgency, armed banditry, pipeline vandalism, herdsmen and militia killings would be checkmated since real-time information would be provided to the fighting forces and commanders in the field from the highly sophisticated equipment already procured,” the source said.

