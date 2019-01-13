Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Notorious Thieves Were Given Jungle Justice After Snatching Phone At Gunpoint In Akwa Ibom

Notorious Thieves Were Given Jungle Justice After Snatching Phone At Gunpoint In Akwa Ibom

49 mins ago
Share this post:

A gang of notorious thieves terrorizing residents of C line, Maitama, at Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital were nabbed last night and beaten to pulp.

The gang specialised in snatching of phones and other valuable items at gunpoint. However, luck ran out of them on Saturday, when they attacked a young man and made away with his phone at gunpoint.

According to reports, the victim peacefully handed his phone to the suspects and then raised alarm. Residents in the area gathered and gave the thieves a hot chase.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh