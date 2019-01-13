Notorious Thieves Were Given Jungle Justice After Snatching Phone At Gunpoint In Akwa Ibom

Share this post:









A gang of notorious thieves terrorizing residents of C line, Maitama, at Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital were nabbed last night and beaten to pulp.

The gang specialised in snatching of phones and other valuable items at gunpoint. However, luck ran out of them on Saturday, when they attacked a young man and made away with his phone at gunpoint.

According to reports, the victim peacefully handed his phone to the suspects and then raised alarm. Residents in the area gathered and gave the thieves a hot chase.

