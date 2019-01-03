Nigeria Today

Home >> Crime >> Outrage as Nkpor residents strip lady naked over ₦2000 stolen chicken

Outrage as Nkpor residents strip lady naked over ₦2000 stolen chicken

Nigerians are currently expressing their anger on social media after a lady was stripped naked and paraded at Nkpor market because she was caught stealing a live chicken worth ₦2000 on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A mob beat her up and then stripped her naked. They tied the chicken she stole around her neck and paraded her round the market.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the inhumane action meted out on the lady.

