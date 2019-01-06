Pant Thieves To Be Charged With Attempted Murder Henceforth – Police

Share this post:









Following the trend of stealing panties across Nigeria, the Nigerian police has announced that panties’ thieves will now be charged with attempted murder.

Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus who disclosed this via Instagram, disclosed that those caught in the act confessed to using the panties for rituals.

According to some of the apprehended panties’ thieves, the owners of the stolen underwear end up dying prematurely.

She wrote:-

What is the thing about increase in stealing of underpants? Learnt the ones caught in the act always confess to be using it for rituals whereof the owner dies prematurely

Henceforth anyone caught stealing pants might not be charged for stealing but attempted murder This has to stop.

