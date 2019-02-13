PDP Blames APC Of Causing The Fire At INEC Offices

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says fresh facts available to it shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in various parts of the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, the party claims to have the details of how the APC mobilized misguided elements in its fold to burn INEC offices and destroy electoral materials and equipment in Plateau, Abia and Anambra state.

Our party is also privy to clandestine plots by the APC to burn INEC offices in some other states, so as to paralyze the commission’s operations in such states, and pave the way for the isolation and postponement of Presidential elections in those states; after which it plans to unleash compromised security agencies to muzzle the shifted polls in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Having realized that President Buhari has no chance in a credible, free and fair general election, the APC now plots a violent staggering of the polls so as to use security forces to re-enact the same rigging formula it used in the 2018 Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

In attacking INEC offices and destroying the card readers, APC seeks to cripple the commission’s use of full benefit of technology that will guarantee a credible biometric voter accreditation.

The PDP in very unequivocal terms insists that it will never accept any attempt by the APC to postpone the Presidential election in any state of the federation. The Presidential election must hold in all the states on the 16th of February and President Buhari will be served his defeat certificate.

The PDP therefore charges Nigerians to resist the desperation of the APC, for which it has now resorted to burning INEC offices. The party also charges INEC to note that the APC is after it facilities and as such put stronger measures to protect itself from the assaults of this desperate party.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)