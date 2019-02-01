Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> PDP Executive Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen While Heading To A Campaign Rally In Rivers

PDP Executive Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen While Heading To A Campaign Rally In Rivers

6 hours ago
Share this post:

A PDP executive and leader of Ahoada West Legislative Council, Hon. Chikobi was killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers state on Thursday January 31st.

According to reports, Chikobi was riding in a convoy heading to a campaign rally, when he was attacked along the Emohua road.

He was shot dead in the head alongside other party faithfuls. Reports have it that some PDP members were also abducted by the gunmen.

The police says investigations have begun.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh