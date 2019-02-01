PDP Executive Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen While Heading To A Campaign Rally In Rivers

Share this post:









A PDP executive and leader of Ahoada West Legislative Council, Hon. Chikobi was killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers state on Thursday January 31st.

According to reports, Chikobi was riding in a convoy heading to a campaign rally, when he was attacked along the Emohua road.

He was shot dead in the head alongside other party faithfuls. Reports have it that some PDP members were also abducted by the gunmen.

The police says investigations have begun.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)