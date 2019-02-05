PDP Exposes INEC Rigging Plans Of February 2019 Elections, Details Below:

Share this post:









PDP Exposes INEC Rigging Plan: Being a text of an address delivered by the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola O. Please read details

The PDP alerts Nigerians that inecnigeria has been taking directives from the Buhari Presidency and the APC on how to manipulate our electoral process at various levels.

To this end, inecnigeria has collected a list of people that will serve as electoral officials, including ad-hoc staff & returning officers at the polling units, from APC state governors and candidates, across the federation, on the directives of the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP is already privy to how the lists were populated with APC members and agents of the APC candidates, after clearance by the APC leaders in various states.

The PDP vehemently rejects this wicked plot by the Buhari Presidency, which is tailored to ensure institutional manipulation of the electoral process, including accreditation, voting and collation of results at the polling units, which is the base of the elections.

To this end, the inecnigeria Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has violated section 29 (1) of the Electoral Act (as amended) and shows that he is in clear deficit of the required political will to conduct a credible, free and fair election.

This is especially in the light of the boasting by agents of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to give the inecnigeria Chairman what they describe as the “Onnoghen treatment”, and frame him, if he fails to comply with their rigging plans.

In the light of the foregoing, the PDP demands that inecnigeria, within the next 48 hours, publish the list of all officials and ad-hoc staff that will play any form of role in the election at all levels for verification by stakeholders.

Any delay or refusal by inecnigeria to publish the list within 48 hours would be a clear acceptance that it has been compromised by the APC & this could lead to a very serious crisis with very dire consequences as the PDP will never allow anybody to rig it out in this election.

