PDP Puts On Hold For A Week, Presidential Campaign, Over CJN Onnoghen’s Suspension

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has suspended its presidential campaign for 72-hours in protest ofPresident Buhari’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The PDP Campaign Council further said the suspension of its campaign activities is in solidarity with Nigerians as a collective rejection of the assault against our democratic order.

Describing President Buhari action as a “dangerous and brazen assault on the constitution”, the PDP Campaign Council says in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday night that there is no point in campaigning to contest in an election, whose very basis has been so flagrantly undermined’.

“The basis for this election is the democracy itself. When democracy comes under this kind of virulent attack, then the election itself becomes superfluous,” the statement said. The PDP Presidential Campaign was scheduled to be in Benue State on Saturday.

But it now said it is suspending its campaign activities for a period of 72 hours in the first instance. “In the first instance, we are suspending our campaign for 72 hours. It is our hope that President Buhari will listen to the voice of all lovers of democracy the world over and restore democracy in Nigeria immediately and without qualifications.

At the moment, the President has effectively suspended the constitution under whose basis the elections are being contested. The action of President Buhari represents a constitutional breach and a direct attack on our democracy.

This must never be allowed to stand, as there is no way by which democracy can survive under these autocratic tendencies. We call on all well meaning Nigerians to rise in defence of democracy and save our nation from this imminent slide into tyranny.

