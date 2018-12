Share this post:









The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested four suspected killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.).

Badeh was murdered while returning from his farm in Abuja on Tuesday December 18th.

The suspects will line up for show off at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja on Thursday December 27th

