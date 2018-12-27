Police Arrests Suspected Robbers While Planning To Rob Customers At A Bank In Bayelsa

Share this post:









Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested by men of the Bayelsa state police command and their weapons, recovered.

On 24 December, 2018, two notorious armed robbers were arrested at Swali by UBA Bank, while waiting to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their money after withdrawals.

The suspects one Henry Kingsley ‘m’ 28 years, from Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and one Moses Roland ‘m’ 25 years from Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, were arrested in possession of one locally made revolver pistol with one .9mm live ammunition and one locally made pistol with one AA live ammunition.

The suspects are in police custody and are undergoing interrogation. Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious movement of persons in their neighborhood to the Police.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 82 times, 82 visits today)