Police Brings In Tool Boxes To Break Into My House – Dino Melaye Raises Alarm

6 hours ago
Senator Dino Melaye, who is wanted for homicide after a police man was killed during his political campaign has cried out for help.

The Senator whose house has been surrounded by the police for refusing to surrender himself, cries out as police is about to break into his house and arrest him.

He wrote:

Police bringing in tool boxes to break doors and vandalize my house. Police EOD truck just brought them. Media take note

 

