Police Celebrate The Arrest Of Boko Haram Commander, Abdulmalik UMAR

There was a big celebration at the police office after a notorious Boko Haram Commander was arrested yesterday in Lagos. Top police officers and their subordinates popped bottles of champagne to rejoice over the arrest of the suspect, Abdulmalik Umar, said to have been responsible for the deaths of more than 200 people.

According to police report, the suspect said to be the gang-leader which allegedly killed seven police officers at Galadimawa roundabout, some police officers in Lugbe and Gwagwalada areas in Abuja as well as leading several bank robberies in Ondo, Edo and other southern states.

It was gathered that 39-year-old Umar was the grand commander of the attack and rescue operations of the Prison in Niger State early this year where he lost one of his eyes during the operation which led to the escape of over 100 prisoners.

Umar, was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) around Mowe at a nurse’s house where he was receiving treatment for the bullet wounds he sustained during a recent gun battle with the police in Abuja.

He had fled Abuja three weeks ago when some of his gang members were apprehended. He was arrested along with four of his Gang members as the police recovered 4 AK-47 rifles and hundreds of ammunition.

It was gathered that the head of the IRT, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and his men had been trailing the one-eyed Umar since he entered Lagos three weeks ago.

They eventually busted his hideout around 2pm yesterday.

