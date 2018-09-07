Police Dismiss SARS Operative For Killing Osun Student

Gbadamosi Lukeman, the Special Anti-Robery Squad (SARS) operative, accused of shooting and killing Nafiu Tunde in Osun state, has been formally dismissed from the force.

His father, Chief Saditu Nafiu Ayodele, told Sahara Reporters that Lukman had been tried in Oshogbo Magistrate Court on Thursday, now remanded in Ilesha prison, soon after being dismissed from the force.

In his trial, the Magistrate said that his file will be transferred to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru.

He also alleged that he had been offered bribe to withdraw the case.

He said: “I have been offered money to withdraw the case from the court but I rejected. They have been looking for people that are close to me to appeal, so as to accept the money secretly.

“Lukman’s father-in-law is a traditional ruler in Ife, Osun State. He came appealing with his royal staff, but I declined

Nafiu was fired at and killed by Gbadamosi on his way from Ile-Ogbo Iwo, Ayedere local Government area of Osun State on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)