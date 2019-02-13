Police In Imo Arrests A Student Of Imo State University For Allegedly Killing Her Ex Boyfriend

Share this post:









A 20-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Chitere Okoronkwo, pictured above, has been arrested by men of the Imo state police command for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Johnmark Osigwe.

Parading her before newsmen at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday February 12th, the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, said investigations by the police, showed that Chitere and Johnmark were lovers and after they fell out, she allegedly masterminded his killing on August 8, 2018, and afterwards fled to South Africa.

“Chitere Okoronkwo, 20, of Umualumaku village in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was arrested at Ama-Wire Uratta in Owerri, Imo State by SARS operatives on Monday. She was arrested in connection with the murder of one Johnmark Osigwe, 24, at Nkwo-Orji in Owerri on August 16, 2018. It is important to note that the deceased was a boyfriend to the suspect.

“When their relationship got sour and ended, the girl demanded compensation. The deceased, due to persistent threats to life before being assassinated, had paid N1.8m for shop rent and N2m for interior decoration of the shop to the estranged girlfriend. Not done with the threats, she demanded N3m, which the deceased gave through a lawyer. Before the money was finally paid to the lady, he was murdered inside his Mercedes SUV.

“After his death, the lady fled to South Africa. Okoronkwo has confessed that she told a guy that she wanted the victim dead due to their misunderstanding” she said

The police boss said more investigations are currently going on and that the suspect would be charged to court soon.

