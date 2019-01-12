Police Obtain Court Warrant To Hold Dino Melaye In Its Custody Till January 23

Share this post:









The police have said Senator Dino Melaye would remain in its custody till January 23, based on a 14-day remand warrant it obtained from an FCT High Court on Wednesday, January 9, to that effect.

This came as it confirmed that the Senator was yesterday, moved to a medical facility belonging to the Directorate of State Services, DSS, located along Airport Road, Abuja, for further medical attention.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said the Senator was relocated to the DSS medical facility upon complaint by him that he was not yet medically fit even as a team of police medical personnel confirmed him fit.

The police in the statement, said the Senator was under investigation over offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when “Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.”

