Police Re-Arraign Ademola Adeleke For Examination Malpractice

2 hours ago
The  police today re-arraigned the Osun State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, on allegations of examination malpractice.

Adeleke, who was first arraigned on a four-count charge brought against him in September, for alleged conspiracy and impersonation among other offences, was re-arraigned on Tuesday, with the charges increased from four to seven-counts, still bordering on similar offences.

Adeleke has been accused of conspiring to procure illegal examination results with workers at the Ojo-Aro community grammar school was arraigned  along with the principal and three others accused of conspiring to commit the alleged act. The police force also accused Mr Adeleke of producing false documents regarding his age and violating the exam malpractice act, CAP E15, 2004.

Adeleke, who contested closely with his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Adegboyega Oyetola, is challenging the outcome of the election which saw Oyetola emerge winner, after a declaration by Nigeria’s electoral umpire that the election was inconclusive on September, 22. Adeleke is accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC of colluding to ensure the candidate of the APC emerges winner in the September elections in the state.

 

