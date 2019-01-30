Police Rescue Man From Mob Attack After Stabbing A Girl To Death In Owerri

Share this post:









A man was publicly beaten and was almost lynched after he allegedly stabbed a girl to death in Owerri, Imo state, but policemen intervened to stop the mob attack.

The man, who some say is mentally unstable and other say is a ‘Yahoo boy’ aiming at carrying out money rituals, was detained by members of the community after he allegedly stabbed the youngster to death with a knife at Douglas market in Owerri.

The man was brutally beaten by an angry mob and was almost lynched before security operatives arrived and brought the situation under control.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)