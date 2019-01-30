Nigeria Today

Police Rescue Man From Mob Attack After Stabbing A Girl To Death In Owerri

2 hours ago
A man was publicly beaten and was almost lynched after he allegedly stabbed a girl to death in Owerri, Imo state, but policemen intervened to stop the mob attack.

The man, who some say is mentally unstable and other say is a ‘Yahoo boy’ aiming at carrying out money rituals, was detained by members of the community after he allegedly stabbed the youngster to death with a knife at Douglas market in Owerri.

The man was brutally beaten by an angry mob and was almost lynched before security operatives arrived and brought the situation under control.

 

