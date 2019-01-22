Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Police Shot dead Suspected Killers Of Youth President In Rivers State

Police Shot dead Suspected Killers Of Youth President In Rivers State

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The Rivers State Police command says it has shot dead three gunmen suspected to have killed Nnafor Ogbu, the Ogale Eleme Youth President.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development in Port Harcourt on Monday, said that the gang on Sunday, broke into Ogbu’s house in Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area and shot him dead.

According to him, Elijah Eleke, the DPO of the Area, quickly mobilised men of the Division in search of the hoodlums.

Mr Omoni said the gang was intercepted at the refinery junction in Port Harcourt. The suspects immediately opened fire on the police. “In a return fire, three of them were fatally wounded and died before medical attention could be given, while others escaped,” he said. He added that the four corpses had been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary.

Mr Omoni said one locally made double barrel gun and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman said investigations into the matter had commenced, assuring that the fleeing members of the gang would be arrested and brought to justice.

Meanwhile the late Ogbu’s friends have taken to Facebook to mourn him.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh