Police Show Off Four Notorious Robbers Terrorizing Bayelsa State

Following continuiing complaints of burglary and stealing in Yenagoa metropolis, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Aminu Pai Saleh charged Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police officers to intensify their operations to curb the menace.

On December 21st, Policemen arrested one Joshua Teboda 20yrs, Ayebatoyefa Godspower 18yrs Biekuromo Godspower 16, and Evans Obuju 21 years, all males of Trinity Church road Agbura. .

Items recovered from the suspects includes: two 60 inch plasma televisions, two LG sound speakers, two pressing iron, two DVD players, one battle axe and other household items. The suspects confessed to the crime and were linked to other robbery cases in Yenagoa metropolis.

Investigations is ongoing and they will soon be charged to court.

