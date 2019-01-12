Nigeria Today

Police Transfer Dino Melaye To DSS Hospital

2 hours ago
Senator Dino Melaye has been moved to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.  relocate

Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the senator was moved from the Police Clinic to the facility after he and the police disagreed over his fitness to face trial. .

Moshood further revealed that the police have obtained a warrant of arrest to detain the lawmaker for 14 days, starting from Wednesday, January 9.

 

