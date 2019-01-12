Police Transfer Dino Melaye To DSS Hospital

Share this post:









Senator Dino Melaye has been moved to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja. relocate

Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the senator was moved from the Police Clinic to the facility after he and the police disagreed over his fitness to face trial. .

Moshood further revealed that the police have obtained a warrant of arrest to detain the lawmaker for 14 days, starting from Wednesday, January 9.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)