President Buhari Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Kenya And Describes It As “Wicked, Cruel And Dastardly

President Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the government and people of Kenya on the deadly terrorist attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi.

Condemning the attack as “wicked, cruel and dastardly by evil people,” the Nigerian leader assures President Uhuru Kenyatta that the thoughts of the people of Nigeria are with Kenyans at this moment of their national grief.

President Buhari calls on well-meaning members of the international community to rally round Kenyans to overcome the scourge of terrorism “because any terrorist attack on one country is an attack on all countries.”

He prays God Almighty to console the bereaved families and quicken the recovery of the several injured people.

