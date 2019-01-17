Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> President Buhari Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Kenya And Describes It As “Wicked, Cruel And Dastardly

President Buhari Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Kenya And Describes It As “Wicked, Cruel And Dastardly

5 hours ago
Share this post:

President Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the government and people of Kenya on the deadly terrorist attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi.

 Condemning the attack as “wicked, cruel and dastardly by evil people,” the Nigerian leader assures President Uhuru Kenyatta that the thoughts of the people of Nigeria are with Kenyans at this moment of their national grief.

 President Buhari calls on well-meaning members of the international community to rally round Kenyans to overcome the scourge of terrorism “because any terrorist attack on one country is an attack on all countries.”

 He prays God Almighty to console the bereaved families and quicken the recovery of the several injured people.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh