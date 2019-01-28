Nigeria Today

President Buhari Plans To Unleash Carnage Upon Nigerians If He Doesn’t Have His Way – Femi Fani-Kayode

4 hours ago
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has stated that President Buhari has plans to soak Nigeria in blood. According to Femi Fani-Kayode, the president is set to unleash Fulani terrorists on the Southern and Middle Belt part of the nation if he fails to have his way.

Femi Fani-Kayode made this know via a tweet in the heat of Nationwide criticism of the president’s action of suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

He tweeted:

Buhari is set to unleash his army and terrorist Fulani sleeper cells all over the south and Middle Belt if he does not get his way. He wishes to inflict carnage in Nigeria and soak the nation in blood rather than leave power. Mark it: this fire he is kindling will consume him.”

 

