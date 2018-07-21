Randy university lecturers to be prosecuted by ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission ICPC says it will commence the prosecution of university lecturers who sexually harass students for marks.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja ahead of a stakeholders’ summit on corruption in Nigeria, organized by the Youth Alive Foundation, YAF, the ICPC and the UKAID, Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Musa Abubakar said the most recent case of Professor Akindele of the Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy Ile Ife who demanded sex from a female student for marks is set t be prosecuted by the ICPC.

He said though the OAU authorities have dismissed the erring lecturer, the commission would still go ahead with his prosecution.

Represented by the Commissioner in charge of Education at the ICPC, Mr. Mohammed Ashiru Baba he stated that;

“I am sure you are aware of the Professor Akindele’s case at OAU. We are prosecuting the case right now. Though the university said they have dismissed the Professor, we said that is not enough, we want to prosecute him.

“We are handling so many cases like that in a lot of universities. We singled out federal universities, state-owned universities and privately-owned universities.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook