Residents Flee Maiduguri As Boko Haram Launches Attack

Some residents of Maiduguri have fled their homes after members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, last night attacked Juddumri, a community in the state capital.

The attack occured at about 8pm, according to reports, when the residents in the community were at the verge of concluding their Islamic prayers.

“It started when we began to hear heavy sounds of shooting coming from the bush area behind our community which is not far away from the Federal High Court. Initially we thought of running into our houses but soldiers guarding the parapets asked everyone to leave at once. That was why we had to leave en masse.”hmed Ibrahim, a 21-year-old man said.

