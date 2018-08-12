Nigeria Today

Rising rate of insecurity worries FCT administration

7 hours ago

The rising cases of insecurity within and around the Federal Capital Territory has been brought to the for by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

According to the FCT Minister Malam Mohammed Bello, the nation’s capital had recently witnessed an upsurge in crime which was not healthy for a capital city.

In a statement by his press secretary Cosmas Uzodinma yesterday in Abuja, the situation was unacceptable and must be brought to an end.

“We are concerned over the high rate of armed robbery and kidnapping in the territory, especially on the recent Bwari-Jere-Kaduna Highway, and the vandalism of street-lights, electricity cables, manholes and outright burning of transformers,” he said.

 

 

