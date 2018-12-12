Ritual Killers Nabbed With Fresh Body Of A Woman They Murdered After Face Book Chat

Share this post:









Two men were picked up with a fresh body of a woman they had just murdered for ritual purposes.

The men, who were apprehended just as they were calling an Alhaji to inform him of having available for sale female body parts, were stripped and tied by an angry mob after they were caught in Aba over the weekend.

When being questioned, one of the men, identified as Emeka said:

I’m from Ebonyi state. From Ukawu in Ebonyi state.

He denied knowledge of the murder and insisted it was the other suspect, identified by his nickname Million, that was responsible for the woman’s death.

Asked how they killed the woman, Million confessed:

We chatted her up online, through message.

“Is the girl a prostitute,” those present asked Million and he replied:

Yes, a prostitute. For Twenty five thousand.

Emeka can be heard in the background denying his involvement in the murder and saying:

Million, you won’t tell these people that I didn’t join you people in killing this person.

When asked how the woman was killed, Million said:

Na this boy (Emeka) use rope tie am.

The woman’s body can be seen on the ground, with a lot of blood on the floor, close to her head. Her bag was also recovered from the scene.

At this point, a man in the crowd can be heard saying:

This is what they’ve been doing; kidnapping girls, closing their accounts.

This is what they’re doing. When they get the girl, they’ll close the girl’s account, beat the girl, kill the girl, and do all sorts of nonsense.

The man added that they strangled the girl after gagging her to ensure she doesn’t scream. They added that the men are ritualists and were caught trying to call Alhaji so they can sell the parts. They said they heard Million calling the Alhaji to inform him that they have a woman’s parts.

As they were being led out, the suspect from Ebonyi state, Identified as Emeka, said:

Sir, it’s this guy (Million) and my brother that are working together.

I don’t know this guy.

When asked for his brother’s name, he replied simply: “Chidera.”

