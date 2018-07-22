SARS operatives dismissed for robbery in Lagos

The Lagos state zone 2 command of the Special Anti Robbery squad SARS has dismissed four officers attached to it over their involvement in armed robbery.

Sgt. Adeoye Adekunle; Sgt. Adekitan Adebowale; Sgt. Agbi Lucky and Sgt. Odighe Hehosa according to CSP Dolapo Badmus, the Zone’s spokesperson were dismissed for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, intimidation and threatening violence. They have also being charged to court.

A petitioner Mr Chukwudi Godwin Odionye, had stated that on June 4, 2017, he was in his house around Alagbado area of the state when four armed men stormed his house to effect his arrest on the allegation of performing ‘FAKE’ miracles.

According to Badmus while addressing newsmen, “He stated that after his arrest, he was taken to one hotel at Agege where he was detained and threatened to be killed if he fails to cooperate.

“He explained further that the following day, June 5, 2017, he was taken to the bank where he was made to transfer N7 million to the account of one of the operatives.

“On receipt of the petition, the AIG ordered investigation into the case.

“On the strength of investigation, it was revealed that no proper police procedure for investigation was followed in Mr Chukwudi’s arrest.

“The four SARS operatives actually abducted the man from his house and unlawfully detained him in the hotel under the guard of the suspects for personal gain.”

