Set Dino Melaye Free – Atiku Begs Buhari Govt

Set Dino Melaye Free – Atiku Begs Buhari Govt

4 hours ago
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to “immediately release” Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye from Police custody.

Speaking during his presidential campaign in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday, the former Vice President said Melaye’s continued detention was unjust.

Atiku described the lawmaker as one of the “vibrant members of the National Assembly.”

According to Abubakar, “I, therefore, urged the federal government to quickly release Melaye from police custody.”

The embattled lawmaker is currently in police custody over an allegation of his thugs assaulting an officer.

Atiku, while addressing his supporters, had stated that PDP was the only party that can make Nigeria work again.

He insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has brought poverty and injustice to the people of Nigeria

The Waziri of Adamawa blasted APC government for the present economic situation in the country.



