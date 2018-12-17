Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Sex-for-marks: Court sentences OAU lecturer to 24 months in prison

Sex-for-marks: Court sentences OAU lecturer to 24 months in prison

51 mins ago
Share this post:

Agency Report

A Federal High Court in Osun State on Monday sentenced a former Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Richard Akindele, to two years in prison for demanding sex for marks from a student, Monica Osagie.

Justice Maureen Onyekenu gave the order after Mr Akindele changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

The trial judge ordered that the lecturer serve his sentence in Ilesa prison due to the magnitude of the offence he committed “which is prevalent in the country.”

Mrs Onyekenu had earlier rejected a suspended sentence and plea bargain which the defendant’s counsel, Francis Omotosho, had pleaded for, noting that suspended sentence and plea bargain should be premised on public interest.

She decried the gravity of the offence the convict committed, adding that someone must be used “as a scapegoat without letting the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions continue like that.

Mr Omotosho had earlier pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

The lecturer was first arraigned before Justice Maureen Onyetenu on November 19 by the ICPC on four counts of alteration of age and demanding sex to pass his student.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh