”She Is A Disgrace To Womanhood” – Man Brags After Beating His Wife To Death Over Alleged Infidelity

A 32-year-old man, Jibrin Abu, pictured above, has been arrested by the police in Niger state for allegedly beating his wife, Victoria, to death with a piece of wood over allegations that she cheated on him.

According to the police, Abu who hails from Dabogi village in Lapai, used a piece of wood to beat his wife to death for failing to heed to his warning that she should stop talking on phone to male friends.

Narrating what happened, Abu said his wife is a disgrace to womanhood. He accused her of bringing men into their matrimonial home and that he killed her to save his family name from shame.

“I used a wood to kill her after several warnings for her to desist from taking calls from men in my house. I have been suspecting that my wife was sleeping around with other men in my village but in the heat of argument, I killed her. My late wife brought men into our matrimonial home and my culture abhors such an act; that was why I killed her to save the family from the shame,” he added.

Confiirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Muhammad Abubakar, said Abu, after killing his wife, attempted to commit suicide by drinking Sniper insecticide, but he was rushed to the Lapai General Hospital by police operatives and was treated.

Abubakar added that Abu would be charged to court soon

