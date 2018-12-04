Student Shot Dead In Ondo Polytechnic As All Out Cult War Breaks Out

Share this post:









A 19-year-old student of a polytechnic in Ondo State, Jibade Rahaam was weekend shot dead by suspected members of a group over supremacy battle in the institution, Vanguard reports.

Police in the state said that a suspect has been arrested over the death of the student, adding that three suspects, who attempted to kidnap a student, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, were also arrested. It was learned that the hands of the dead cultist were chopped off, which indicated that they were killed by the members of the Aiye fraternity.

The cultists freely used cutlasses, cudgels, charms and other dangerous weapons on themselves. Meanwhile, Police said that the student killed, weekend, was an ND 1 student in the Department of Public Administration.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the death and the arrest of the suspect, said that it was a cult war between rival groups in the institution. Joseph described the incident as another unfortunate and despicable act of “these cult boys.”

