Suspected Armed Robbers Rape And Rob 50 Year Old Woman In Benue

The Benue state police command have paraded two armed robbery suspects, Terdue Tivkaa 20 and Tarvershima Fazanga19, for robbing and raping a 50 year old woman at her home in the Zaki Biam axis of the state on January 20th.

Parading the suspects alongside many other criminals before newsmen today, the state commissioner for police, CP Omololu Bishi, said a report of an armed robbery incident was received at the command on January 20th that some armed robbers criminally trespassed into a compound at new city Zaki Biam. They robbed their victims of some money and handsets and thereafter raped a 50yrs old woman.

Swift response by Police Operatives in Zaki Biam led to the arrest of two suspects who mentioned one Solomon as their gang leader, the gang leader however, died while exchanging fire with the Police in a bid to evade arrest.

A locally made pistol with one live ammunition, two cutlasses, one axe and two handsets were recovered from them.

The police say both suspects who confessed to the crime would soon be arraigned in court.

The police also paraded a group of armed robbery suspects including a female.

