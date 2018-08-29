Suspected herdsmen kill pastor, wife and children in Plateau

Suspected herdsmen have burnt alive a pastor, his wife and their three children in Barkin Ladi local government council of Plateau State.

Rev Adamu Gyang Wurim, a priest with the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) LCC Abonong, Foron met hisuntimely death when persons suspected to be herdsmen attacked Dorowa village in the same Barkin Ladi LGC killing two other people.

The unfortunate incident comes less than 24 hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern region, ended a two-day peace summit in Jos, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists on the matter, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, member representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly said; There were attacks in my constituency by suspected Fulani herdsmen killing eight persons including a Pastor and his wife and three children burnt down in Abonong village and also one person killed in Dorowa while two still missing. On my way to the village, will get back to you please”.

