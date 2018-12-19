Nigeria Today

Suspected kidnappers abduct Anglican Bishop In Rivers State

Suspected kidnappers abduct Anglican Bishop In Rivers State

2 hours ago
Suspected kidnappers abducted the Rt.Reverend Clement N.Ekpeye, JP, honourable Bishop of Ahoada Diocese of the Anglican Communion at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 18.

Spokesman and Clerical Synod Secretary of Ahoada Diocese, who confirmed the incident,  said it occurred at Bishop’s Court, which is his official residence at Odiemerenyi road, in Ahoada town, Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

 

