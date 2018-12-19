Suspected kidnappers abduct Anglican Bishop In Rivers State

Share this post:









Suspected kidnappers abducted the Rt.Reverend Clement N.Ekpeye, JP, honourable Bishop of Ahoada Diocese of the Anglican Communion at about 7pm on Tuesday, December 18.

Spokesman and Clerical Synod Secretary of Ahoada Diocese, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at Bishop’s Court, which is his official residence at Odiemerenyi road, in Ahoada town, Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

