Suspected Rapist Of 3-Year-Old Girl Goes Scot-Free Because The Victims Mother Reportedly Couldn’t Pay Prosecution Fees

Share this post:









An alleged rapist goes walks away free apparently because his victim’s mother couldn’t provide money for the police to prosecute the suspect.

According to journalist Ify Onyegbule, the man raped a 3-year-old girl in Rivers state and he was reported to the police. But no further actions were taken as the girl’s mother couldn’t pay for justice.

Ify wrote:

This human being sexually molested a 3 year old in Rivers state…the police demands money from the girl’s mother to prosecute the case?

The woman backs out because there is no money for such action? Her daughter has been broken and damaged for life? Goshhhh!!!

I think the government needs to wake up to its responsibility and take up this woman’s case, why should the poor continue to suffer?

This man here i hear has walked free and is at large?

Please when will the trumpet sound??

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)