Suspected Women Arrested For Smuggling Hemp, Tramadol Into Kuje Prison In Abuja

Luck ran out on two sisters when officers of Kuje Medium Security Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) arrested them as they attempted to smuggle substances suspected to be cannabis and tramadol into the prison yard.

The statement issued by the FCT Command Public Relations Officer, Chukwuedo Humphrey, revealed that one of the suspects, Miss Blessing Chinwuba, concealed the prohibited items in a carton of neatly packed fast food wraps.

She was arrested by vigilant staff at the gate lodge before she could pass the items to John Ifeanyichukwu, a prisoner in the facility.

On investigation, she claimed that the consignment was given to her by one Miss Victoria Chinwuba, her younger sister, to deliver, claiming ignorance of the contents.

Although the statement was corroborated by Victoria, the younger Chinwuba, however, she equally claimed ignorant of the contents of the carton as she was merely asked to collect the item from a courier service provider.

The two suspects have been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement read.

