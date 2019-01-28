Teenager Arrested For Threatening The Life Of British Prime Minister, Theresa May

Share this post:









A teenager has been arrested for making threats on the life of the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The 19-year-old sent a malicious email on January 11, threatening to kill Theresa May. He was taken into custody at a house in Milnrow, Greater Manchester, shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

Police said the young man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

