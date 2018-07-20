Tension as new Islamic sect emerge from the forests of Nasarawa

There is palpable tension again in northern Nigeria as a new Islamic sect is said to be taking root within the interiors of very thick forests in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

It is alleged that the new sect known as ‘Hakika’ does not believe in the Quran, and don’t believe in any of the doctrines talked about in the Quran.

Alhaji Isah Agwai, the Emir of Lafia in an interview with journalists said the doctrines of the group are not Islamic, saying “they have the kind of religious belief which I think is not Islam; they don’t believe in Quran, they don’t believe in any of the doctrines that Allah talked about in the Quran.”

The state government in its reaction through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Muhammad Adika (rtd) said It is believed that some of them are those running away from Zamfara State as a result of the pressure and have concentrated themselves in an expanse of land which is highly forested.

The police in its reaction said it had commenced investigation.

