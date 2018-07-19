There is government complicity in killings across the country – Northern Elders, Afenifere, others

Diverse socio-cultural groups in the country have accused the Government of complicity in the current state of insecurity in the country.

Leaders of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Afenifere, Ohaeneze Ndigbo, and Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF after a joint summit on Wednesday in Abuja lamented that the country was currently witnessing an “unprecedented incompetence” from the government.

The expanded cultural summit which issued a joint communiqué after the event regretted that the general state of insecurity and incessant killings in Nigeria have escalated in recent times with several communities at the mercy of marauding killers.

“The present administration had identified security as one of the three pillars of its change agenda. However, the country’s entire security and law and order assets appear incapable of arresting the drift towards a state of anarchy.

“Summit, therefore, observes with regret the negation of this administration’s commitment and undertaking to provide security to all Nigerians.

“That the country now witnesses unprecedented incompetence and enthronement of mediocrity in dealing with the horrendous spate of killings and general insecurity across the country.

“That in the eyes of many affected communities, there appears to be palpable government complicity in the killings going on around the country. These killings claimed more than 3,500 lives in 2017, a figure that could be much higher in 2018,” the communiqué read in part.

They termed the increased unemployment rate in the Nigeria as an embarrassment and a disgrace to a country that is endowed with abundant resources.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook